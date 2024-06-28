The late Amakhosi Defender Luke Fleurs' murder case has been postponed to August 2024

The soccer player was hijacked and murdered on 3 April 2024 outside a petrol station

Previously, the six suspects applied for bail at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court and made a brief appearance on Thursday, 27 June 2024

The late Amakhosi defender Luke Fleurs' murder case is delayed. Image: @lukefleurs25

Source: Instagram

The murder case of the young Amakhosi defender Luke Fleurs, who was killed in April 2024, is still ongoing.

Luke Fleurs' murder case is postponed to August 2024

At the beginning of April 2024, the Naturena-based football club was faced with a tragedy as they lost one of their young soccer players, Luke Fluers, who was hijacked and killed outside a petrol station in Florida, Johannesburg.

Recently, the six murder suspects, Ndumiso Ndura Moswane, Fernando Nando Sive, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele, and Thembinkosi Hlanikhawu, appeared briefly at the Roodepoort Magistrate Court on Thursday, 27 June 2024.

According to Daily Sun, Luke Fluers murder case was postponed to August 2024 for further investigations.

The case will continue on Friday, 16 August 2024. The State Prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya told presiding officer Malrene Nair that the state is still waiting to hear an update from the DPP.

Limekhaya said:

"This case involves a lot. We want to know if the investigation against the accused is complete."

On Friday, 7 May 2024, the six suspects appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrate court. They heard that their bail application was rejected and remained in custody.

5-year-old killed in Soshanguve hijacking

Briefly News previously reported that police in Gauteng were searching for suspects linked to the killing of a five-year-old boy who was shot during a hijacking.

The little boy ran out to welcome his father after he arrived home on 10 May 2024, when hijackers came to steal his father's bakkie. Authorities were appealing to anyone with information that could help the investigation come forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News