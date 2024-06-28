A National Prosecuting Authority prosecutor arrested for bribery has been given R5000 bail after appearing in court

She appeared on charges of corruption, obstructing the administration of justice and corruption

South Africans were stunned that the prosecutor was arrested and appeared, and some remarked on the depth of corruption and crime

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

PRETORIA – The Pretoria Magistrates Court granted bail to a prosecutor from the National Prosecuting Authority after she appeared in court.

NPS prosecutor arrested on charges

According to TimesLIVE, Koketso Mahlakwane was arrested on 26 June after she reportedly accepted an R80,000 bribe to refuse to prosecute a man who appeared on charges of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm. However, the man who was supposed to pay the money refused to pay it and reported the matter to the South African Police Service.

The court where she worked granted her R5000 bail. She is facing charges of obstructing the administration of justice, extortion, and corruption. The matter has been postponed to August and is being investigated.

Mzansi was stunned by the case

Netizens on Facebook were shocked that a prosecutor was arrested and charged with corruption and extortion.

Khathuh De Carter said:

"It really shows that in South Africa, crime really pays."

Velocity Meme asked:

"Was she trying to investigate Phala Phala? I know the NPA is good in cooking cases against anyone who dares try Ramaphosa."

Caroli Lotter said:

"Corruption yet again!"

Thulani D Ngubane said:

"I was happy thinking it was about the corruption going on in the Senzo Meyiwa trial."

Former Speaker of Parliament arrested on charges of bribery

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the former speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, was arrested on corruption charges.

Mapisa-Nqakula stands accused of receiving bribes during her tenure as the Minister of Defense between 2016 and 2019.

South Africans rejoiced to see her arrested, and many called for the corrupt government officials to face the law.

