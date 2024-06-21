A former bank employee, accused of stealing about R1.2 million for an education fund, has been granted R20,000 bail

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku, who is facing fraud charges, appeared before a court shortly after her arrest on 21 June 2024

Masuku was also accused of flouting processes to award bursaries and scholarships to friends and family members

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Praisy Masuku, accused of depositing R1.2M from an education trust for underprivileged kids, was granted R20,000 bail. Images: elections.org.za and Getty Images/Stock Images.

IEC Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku, accused of fraud for allegedly siphoning about R1.2 million from a trust set up for the education of underprivileged children, has been granted R20,000 bail.

Dr Nomsa Masuku arrested

The 62-year-old appeared before the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge shortly after the Hawks’ arrested her on 21 June 2024.

During her tenure at Standard Bank, Masuku managed the ‘Adopt A School Trust’, which awarded full scholarships and bursaries to tertiary students who met the selection requirements. A Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation probe revealed that Masuku flouted processes and awarded scholarships to friends and family. A Hawks statement said Masuku also deposited R1.2 million to her account.

Masuku was expected back in court on 4 September 2024.

Netizens question the IEC Commissioner’s integrity

Many South Africans wondered if Masuku had flouted processes, similar to what she was arrested for, at her current position at the IEC.

@AHT_YssY said:

“It can't just be this only; there's got to be more from the recent elections.”

@Thulani_Azanian suggested:

“Please check the votes as well where she was involved.”

@heinekensdaily commented:

“20 K…Probably never to be seen again.”

@Thabo_Tshaba asked:

“With people like her, how free and fair were the elections?”

@visse_ss added:

“IEC is a very corrupt institution.”

