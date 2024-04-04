Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over at the Lyttleton Police Station in Centurion on the morning of 4 April

She resigned as the Speaker of Parliament the previous day to focus on the charges of corruption levelled against her

South Africans discussed how her reputation has gone down the drain after the allegations surfaced

PRETORIA – The former Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, handed herself over to the Lyttleton Police Station, much to the relief of South Africans. She is facing 12 charges for allegedly receiving R2.3 million bribe money between 2016 and 2019.

Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself in

According to a tweet by @chiseldalewis, cars were seen outside her house early this morning, and it's believed she was preparing to hand herself over. IOL reported that Mapisa-Nqakula then arrived at the police station at 7 AM accompanied by two sports sedans. Watch the video here:

What you need to know about Mapisa-Nqakula's case

South Africans discuss her fall

Citizens mused that the former Madame Speaker had fallen from grace.

Ronewa Mathephe said:

“Bathabile Dlamini was right. They all have smaller nyana skeletons.”

Hanna Sankara said:

“Yoh! From parliament to this?”

Cheryl Vilakazi said:

“Your reputation is the only thing you can take to the grave with you. Yet these people would rather destroy that to steal something they’ll never be able to take with them when they die. Imagine dying a thief.”

Elsie Khumalo said:

“Swallowing her own medicine now.”

Phaphama Mali said:

“This is so embarrassing for someone of her age to wake up and be handed by the police.”

