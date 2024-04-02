Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has failed to block her arrest for allegedly receiving bribes while she was Defence minister

The North Gauteng High Court found no urgency in Mapisa-Nqakula's matter and struck it off the court roll

The National Assembly Speaker's legal team will the National Prosecuting Authority over her imminent arrest

Parliamentary Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is ready to hand herself over to the police after her failed bid to block her arrest. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is ready to hand herself over to the police over the alleged bribery allegations.

According to BusinessLIVE, the speaker's lawyers would discuss the next step with the National Prosecuting Authority.

This after Mapisa-Nqakula's bid to prevent arrest was, according to EWN, struck off the roll by the North Gauteng High Court, which deemed the matter not urgent.

Mapisa-Nqakula urgent application

The former defence minister applied to the court, requesting to see her docket as she believed information related to her case was being shared with the media.

The 67-year-old also cited her age as a reason against incarceration, stating that putting her behind bars would threaten her health.

Mapisa-Nqakula's house raided

The National Prosecuting Authority raided the speaker's home last month after a search-and-seizure order was issued against her.

At the time, the NPA conceded that the operation was related to an ongoing probe but declined to mention what it was about.

Mapisa-Nqakula was accused of receiving bribes worth R2.3 million during her tenure as Defence Minister between 2016 and 2019.

South Africans react to the court's decision

Netizens did not shy away from sharing their views on Mapisa-Nqakula's imminent arrest.

Oletta commented:

“Obviously the court wouldn't want to develop a disingenuous precedent. I mean really ”

Siya Ndlumbini said:

“She must just do the right thing and hand herself up.”

Sandile S Ngwenya asked:

“I wonder what she did to Ramaphosa?”

ThinkTank questioned the court's decision:

“The courts are not fair they granted such an order to Oscar Mabuyane but because they want Mapisa-Nqakula to go down they rule against her.”

Milford Sundowns fc added:

“Please do your job without fear or favour. Arrest. Arrest. Arrest... “

Gavin Watson's nephew spotted outside Mapisa-Nqakula's home

In related Briefly News, the nephew of the late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was seen outside Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's home.

Watson was in one of the few cars outside the parliamentary speaker's home.

He was spotted driving away from the premises a few hours after Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the police last month.

