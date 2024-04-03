National Assembly’s speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, failed in her bid to prevent her arrest

She is expected to take herself to the South African Police Station in Lyttleton in Centurion, Pretoria, on 3 April

South Africans mused on how they believed the ruling party cast her aside and how she was suffering for decisions she made in the past

PRETORIA, GAUTENG – Parliament’s speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is expected to hand herself over to the South African Police Service on 3 April after she lost her court battle to prevent her arrest. She is being investigated for allegedly receiving R2.3 million in bribe money.

Mapisa-Nqakula to hand herself over to SAPS

According to @Newzroom405 on X, Mapisa-Nqakula was expected to hand herself over at the Lyttleton Police Station two weeks ago after a case against her was opened. This was after she was implicated in corrupt dealings from which she allegedly received millions in bribes as the Minister of Defence between 2016 and 2019. She fought her arrest warrant and lost. She said she would be ready to take herself to the police station and apply for bail for the 12 charges laid against her.

What you need to know about Mapisa-Nqakula’s case

The African National Congress planned to meet to discuss the charges levelled against Mapisa-Nqakula

Her house was raided after the National Prosecuting Authority announced that a search-and-seize order was issued against her

She claimed that she was too old to go to prison, and the public criticised her

South Africans discuss her impending arrest

Netizens shared some of their thoughts on what is happening to Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mlando said:

“Mapisa-Nqakula is feeling the pain she inflicted on other black academics like Hlophe, Motaza, mama Mkhwebane and also defended the money launderer. The wheel has turned against her.”

Afrika My Beginning claimed:

“It was said that she was last seen begging people she ate with.”

Zethembe said:

“Mapisa-Nqakula’s illness is loading. She’ll do a Zuma to try and evade arrest. I’m guessing she’ll suffer from heart problems.”

IG: Joy-Zelda said:

“She’ll never do it. People in power get special treatment.”

Mrs Gumbi said:

“We are going somewhere as a country.”

