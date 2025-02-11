A senior citizen from Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal was brutally killed in an attack that shocked South Africans

The gogo was sleeping in her home when a group of attackers broke in and shot her 20 times

South Africans were left speechless by the horrific incident and many called for the attackers to be apprehended

South Africans were broken by the death of an old woman. Images: William Whitehurst and Wundervisuals

NQUTHU, KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans condemned the gruesome killing of 64-year-old Egnar Sondezi, who was shot 20 times and killed in KwaZulu-Natal on 9 February 2025.

What happened to Egnar Sondezi?

According to TimesLIVE, Sondezi was in her house when she heard footsteps in the yard. Fearing for her life, she moved to a rondavel located at the back of the house. While she was sleeping, a group of unidentified suspects entered the rondavel and shot her over 20 times before escaping the scene. She was declared dead.

The South African Police Service confirmed that a murder case had been opened. The African National Congress Women's League provincial task team coordinator Matho Shozi said the killing was a heinous act.

Similar horrific murders

Mzansi mourned the death of an old woman. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

South Africans mortified by the killing

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page condemned the killing.

Senganga Manganga said:

"So much brutality. why so much anger?"

Zamah Madondo said:

"The sad part is that she knew something bad was going to happen to her and she went into hiding but they got her."

Sphithiphithi Evaluator said:

"This was a personal attack. They must not look far."

Maurice Machune said:

"The only scenario that makes sense is that this was a contract killing."

Tumi Mosotho asked:

"If you cannot even shoot an animal with so many bullets, how much more a human being?"

