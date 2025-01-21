Man Believed To Be Witness Shot and Killed Outside Lenasia Magistrates Court
- The South African Police Service is investigating a murder that happened outside of the Lenasia Magistrates Court
- A Man who was believed to be a witness to a case was shot four times as he was about to enter the court
- Netizens shared their views on the shooting, and one questioned why witnesses are still required by law to testify in person
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
LENASIA, JOHANNESBURG — A man who was supposed to testify at the Lenasia Magistrates Court was shot and killed outside of the courtroom on 21 January 2025. South Africans were appalled by the horrific shooting.
Man shot and killed outside court
According to Eyewitness News, the man who was killed was a witness in a case that was supposed to be heard when an unknown person opened fire and shot him four times. He was declared dead on the scene.
Previous court shootings
- A KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor was gunned down outside the Umlazi Magistrates Court in Durban in 2021
- Three people were injured during an alleged gang shootout outside the Durban Magistrates Court in Durban the following year
- Two people lost their lives when occupants of a black Mercedes Benz opened fire outside of the Randburg Magistrates Court
South Africans appalled by the shooting
Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates' tweet shared their views on what happened.
Tebogo Koma said:
"Perhaps it was SAPS who gave criminals the time and location of the witness. SA cops can't be trusted."
Oracle said:
"Then automatically, the accused must be declared guilty."
G asked:
"How is it that in 2025, we still require witnesses to be physically present for court proceedings?"
Dr Sweet said:
"Criminals are also brazen in this country. Inside a courtyard to prevent you and put others in jail. Now, he died in vain. He shouldn't have bothered."
Simon Sithole said:
"Our justice system is just too weak, man!"
SAPS officer killed outside her home
In another article, Briefly News reported that a member of the South African Police Service lost her life while on her way to work. She was shot outside of her home in broad daylight on 15 January.
The incident happened in Klerksdorp in the North West. She reportedly sustained gunshot wounds on the right jaw and hand. The police condemned the shooting and launched an investigation.
