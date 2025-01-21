The South African Police Service is investigating a murder that happened outside of the Lenasia Magistrates Court

A Man who was believed to be a witness to a case was shot four times as he was about to enter the court

Netizens shared their views on the shooting, and one questioned why witnesses are still required by law to testify in person

SA was stunned by the shooting of a suspect outside of the Lenasia Magistrates Court. Images: William Whitehurst and Oliver Helbig

LENASIA, JOHANNESBURG — A man who was supposed to testify at the Lenasia Magistrates Court was shot and killed outside of the courtroom on 21 January 2025. South Africans were appalled by the horrific shooting.

Man shot and killed outside court

According to Eyewitness News, the man who was killed was a witness in a case that was supposed to be heard when an unknown person opened fire and shot him four times. He was declared dead on the scene.

Netizens were shaken by a shooting outside the Lenasia court. Image: Ivan Pantic

Previous court shootings

A KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor was gunned down outside the Umlazi Magistrates Court in Durban in 2021

Three people were injured during an alleged gang shootout outside the Durban Magistrates Court in Durban the following year

Two people lost their lives when occupants of a black Mercedes Benz opened fire outside of the Randburg Magistrates Court

South Africans appalled by the shooting

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates' tweet shared their views on what happened.

Tebogo Koma said:

"Perhaps it was SAPS who gave criminals the time and location of the witness. SA cops can't be trusted."

Oracle said:

"Then automatically, the accused must be declared guilty."

G asked:

"How is it that in 2025, we still require witnesses to be physically present for court proceedings?"

Dr Sweet said:

"Criminals are also brazen in this country. Inside a courtyard to prevent you and put others in jail. Now, he died in vain. He shouldn't have bothered."

Simon Sithole said:

"Our justice system is just too weak, man!"

SAPS officer killed outside her home

In another article, Briefly News reported that a member of the South African Police Service lost her life while on her way to work. She was shot outside of her home in broad daylight on 15 January.

The incident happened in Klerksdorp in the North West. She reportedly sustained gunshot wounds on the right jaw and hand. The police condemned the shooting and launched an investigation.

