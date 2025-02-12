Gogo Maweni recently gave followers an update on her twin pregnancy and appears to be ready to pop

The controversial sangoma has been in and out of court since her arrest, but her pregnancy put her in high spirits

Her next appearance has reportedly been set as she continues to fight for her freedom

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Gogo Maweni updated followers on her pregnancy. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni's mounting legal issues won't stop her from enjoying her pregnancy.

Gogo Maweni shares pregnancy update

Since being released on bail, Gogo Maweni has been enjoying her freedom and being with her family, including her unborn babies.

The controversial sangoma is expecting twins and has shared an update on her pregnancy as she prepares for delivery.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She shared a video from her doctor's appointment where she did an ultrasound to check the progress of her pregnancy, and the doctor can be heard updating her in the background.

Gogo Maweni shared an update on her pregnancy. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

She tagged her husband, Sabelo, saying the latest update was the best gift she could ever receive for Valentine's Day - alluding to possibly being due any day from then:

"The best Valentine's gift ever."

Gogo Maweni shared a video from her doctor's appointment. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni makes court appearance

Sadly, not even her pregnancy could stop the law from taking its course after Gogo Maweni made her another court appearance.

According to Briefly News, the famous sangoma's assault case has been postponed to 12 March 2025, and she is said to have been as calm as a cucumber while in court.

However, her calm demeanour could not mask the allegations of harassment from Gogo Skhotheni, who claims her rival threatened her.

The ladies' ongoing feud escalated from a social media back-and-forth to threats and alleged witchcraft, and after Skhotheni's threats to open a case, it's clear that the beef is far from finished.

Gogo Maweni's alleged brother-in-law gets locked up

In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared details of the sangoma's alleged brother-in-law's murder case.

Lindani Mgube, alleged brother to Maweni's husband Sabelo, is said to be in custody after allegedly murdering two sangomas who were apparently close associates of Maweni.

Source: Briefly News