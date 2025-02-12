Gogo Maweni Shares Pregnancy Update Following Controversial Arrest: “The Best Valentine’s Gift”
- Gogo Maweni recently gave followers an update on her twin pregnancy and appears to be ready to pop
- The controversial sangoma has been in and out of court since her arrest, but her pregnancy put her in high spirits
- Her next appearance has reportedly been set as she continues to fight for her freedom
Gogo Maweni's mounting legal issues won't stop her from enjoying her pregnancy.
Gogo Maweni shares pregnancy update
Since being released on bail, Gogo Maweni has been enjoying her freedom and being with her family, including her unborn babies.
The controversial sangoma is expecting twins and has shared an update on her pregnancy as she prepares for delivery.
She shared a video from her doctor's appointment where she did an ultrasound to check the progress of her pregnancy, and the doctor can be heard updating her in the background.
She tagged her husband, Sabelo, saying the latest update was the best gift she could ever receive for Valentine's Day - alluding to possibly being due any day from then:
"The best Valentine's gift ever."
Gogo Maweni makes court appearance
Sadly, not even her pregnancy could stop the law from taking its course after Gogo Maweni made her another court appearance.
According to Briefly News, the famous sangoma's assault case has been postponed to 12 March 2025, and she is said to have been as calm as a cucumber while in court.
However, her calm demeanour could not mask the allegations of harassment from Gogo Skhotheni, who claims her rival threatened her.
The ladies' ongoing feud escalated from a social media back-and-forth to threats and alleged witchcraft, and after Skhotheni's threats to open a case, it's clear that the beef is far from finished.
Gogo Maweni's alleged brother-in-law gets locked up
In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared details of the sangoma's alleged brother-in-law's murder case.
Lindani Mgube, alleged brother to Maweni's husband Sabelo, is said to be in custody after allegedly murdering two sangomas who were apparently close associates of Maweni.
