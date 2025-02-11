Amanda Manku's father appeared in court on Monday, 10 February as he stands accused in the murders of his wife and mother-in-law

The Skeem Saam actress is also expected to take the stand as a witness this week as the trial continues

A witness gave a chilling testimony in court and recounted two men coming to their home to look for the late Lettie Maphothoma

‘Skeem Saam’ star Amanda Manku’s father returned to court over the murder of her mother. Image: @amanda_manku on Instagram, Brian A. Jackson via Getty Images

Amanda Manku's dad William Manku appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court this week. This is for the murders of the actress's mother Gladys Manku, and grandmother, Lettie Maphothoma, who was also his ex-wife and mother-in-law.

Witness shares chilling testimony in court

According to Daily Sun, the son of Maphothoma was a witness and he told the court that two men came dressed in black and claimed to fix wheelbarrows. He said when they arrived, they came looking specifically for the deceased, but she was not home.

He told the men to leave their numbers and that he would inform them when his mother arrived. However, when he spoke to his mother about the men, she claimed to have no knowledge of who the gentlemen were.

The chilling part comes when his mother asks them if they came to kill her, and their response leaves them dumbfounded.

"My mum said she doesn't know who the men were and asked what if they wanted to kill her," he was quoted saying. "They asked if my mum had a spiritual gift to sense what would happen."

On Monday, 10 February 2025, a total of four witnesses took the stand during cross-examination. It was further reported that Amanda Manku will be taking the stand this week.

Amanda remembers both mom and granny following murder

The Skeem Saam actress's world shattered when news of her mother and grandmother's passing occurred.

Taking to Instagram, a devasted Amanda Manku remembered both the women and asked how a person could take their lives.

"Look at her innocent face. How do people sleep at night, knowing they took away innocent souls?" she asked in a photo of her granny.

‘Skeem Saam’ star Amanda Manku’s grandmother was murdered in 2021. Image: @amandamanku

Source: Instagram

Posting a photo of her mother, Amanda said, "Robala ka khutšo Ngwana Legoabe, Mahlako."

‘Skeem Saam’ star Amanda Manku mourned her mother who was murdered in 2021. Image: @amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

