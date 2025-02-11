Gogo Maweni's legal troubles are far from over as the court case has been set for trial on 12 March

The controversial traditional healer was arrested and faces charges of assault with intent to cause harm

If that is not all, her nemesis Gogo Skhotheni also opened a case against Maweni fearing over her and her daughter's safety

Gogo Maweni's court drama continued after she made another appearance this week over the assault charges against her.

Gogo Maweni's case has been postponed. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Healer Gogo Maweni appears in court, update on case

Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni's arrest shocked social media users earlier this year. This was in connection to a 2019 assault case.

At her last court appearance on Monday, 27 January 2025, Gogo Maweni was granted R5,000 bail.

She made another appearance on Tuesday, 11 February 2025 and according to Daily Sun, she appeared very calm and composed.

Maweni faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Her case has been postponed to 12 March and is set for trial.

Gogo Maweni appeared in court over assault charges. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Maweni's brother-in-law remains in jail

The Izangoma Zodumo star's alleged brother-in-law, Lindani Mgube, was also allegedly arrested on 31 January 2025. He is accused of killing two traditional healers in Orange Farm, Gauteng.

Mgube is allegedly linked to the murders of Faith Mafilika (Baba Vondwe Mkhatshwa) and Bandile Kubheka.

What you need to know about Maweni since she was arrested and released

After her release, a group of sangomas were outside the Protea Magistrates Court to support her and they cheered after bail was granted

Gogo Maweni shared her intentions of writing a tell-all book following her release from prison

She also posted a video where she donated baby clothes to the pregnant inmates she was arrested with

Gogo Skhotheni opens case agaist Maweni

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni has escalated her beef with Gogo Maweni even after calling a truce on social media.

Skhotheni alleged that she is living in fear after receiving a threatening email from Gogo Maweni, who allegedly warned her and Tebogo to stop spreading lies about her. She has allegedly opened a case against her.

