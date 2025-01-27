A group of traditional healers showed their support to Gogo Maweni during her second court appearance

The controversial South African traditional healer appeared in court on Monday, for her formal bail application

They cheered and hugged one another after Gogo Maweni was granted R5000 bail as her assault case continues

Traditional Healers showed their excitement after Gogo Maweni was granted bail. Image: @dr_maweni

Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni made her second court appearance this week. Maweni was arrested earlier this month in relation to an assault case dating back to 2019.

Gogo Maweni granted R5000 bail

Makgotso Mofokeng, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, spent an entire week in prison after her bail hearing was postponed. She appeared again in court on Monday,27 January 2025 for her formal bail application.

Gogo Maweni faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm regarding the assault case.

The judge granted Maweni bail to the amount of R5000, saying she was not a flight risk.

Sangomas gather outside court to support Maweni

According to EWN, a group of sangomas joined Maweni's family to offer their support.

In a video that is circulating, the healers wore black clothing with red amabhayi (a traditional cloth.) They celebrated and hugged each other after the judge granted Maweni bail.

Watch the video posted by @eNCA on X (Twitter) below:

Mzansi peeps are not rejoicing over Maweni's bail outcome with one person commenting on the video saying, "Show me your friends and I will show you your future," @popir24 said.

@_Moloko_M exclaimed:

"They always look so humble when they're in court. Ke life neh.!"

@YourBoy_TK posed a question: "The courts are losing touch man. Whats this catch-and-release about?"

