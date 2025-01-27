Controversial South African traditional healer Gogo Maweni appeared in court on Monday, 27 January 2025

The magistrate granted Gogo Maweni R5000 bail and the case has reportedly been postponed to 11 February 2025

Gogo Maweni was arrested concerning a 2019 assault case and faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Gogo Maweni was granted R5000 bail. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

After spending a week in prison, the controversial South African traditional healer Gogo Maweni, was granted freedom.

Gogo Maweni granted bail at Protea Magistrate's Court

The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star Gogo Maweni made her second court appearance on Monday, 27 January 2025 following a week-long postponement.

Maweni was granted R5000 bail. Her case has reportedly been postponed to 11 February 2025.

The reality TV star was arrested on 19 January 2025, concerning a 2019 assault case and faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Maweni is allegedly under investigation for several murder cases.

SA unsympathetic for Gogo Maweni

Netizens do not have any sympathy for Gogo Maweni as many continued to crack jokes over her unfortunate situation. Some people wonder if she is as powerful as she claims to be.

@Ndaba_2025 claimed:

"A Sangoma that cannot make a case disappear, is a scam!"

@Samru_ZA alleged:

"For far too long women have been allowed to allegedly commit crimes as they wish because the law is lenient towards them. "

@CheetahPlai asked:

"Her bones misled her. How can a "powerful" sangoma be treated like this?"

Tol Ass Mo reacts to Gogo Maweni's assault case

In a previous report from Briefly News, controversial reality TV star Tol Ass Mo appeared on Podcast And Chill with MacG and spoke about Gogo Maweni's incident. The comedian who is also a traditional healer himself, claims that the underground gang is dealing with Gogo Maweni heavily.

The comedian believes her ancestors are punishing her for all her alleged past wrongdoings.

"There's no comeback for Maweni, no muthi or dlozi; there's nothing that can save her from what she's going through right now. How many times have you sold something to hurt someone else?"

Source: Briefly News