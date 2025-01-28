Arrest Scandal Inspires Gogo Maweni to Write “Tell All” Following Bail Release
- Gogo Maweni revealed that she's working on a memoir after spending time in prison
- The controversial sangoma was released on bail, and received an outpouring of love and support from her online community
- Meanwhile, some netizens questioned Maweni's release, saying she deserved to stay locked up
Gogo Maweni plans to write a tell-all book documenting her experiences after her highly-publicised arrest.
Gogo Maweni to write book
Just over a week since her arrest, Gogo Maweni is a free woman after being granted bail and is back to connecting with her online community.
The controversial sangoma was arrested on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with several pending murder cases, and is relieved to finally be out.
Taking to her Instagram page, she shared messages from supporters welcoming her back, as many were confident that she would be free, and she says she has a lot to do now that she's out.
Gogo Maweni revealed her plan to write a tell-all, seemingly about her life and alluding to her experiences being locked up while eight months pregnant. Perhaps she'll even go into detail about her fallout with Gogo Skhotheni.
Mzansi reacts to Gogo Maweni's arrest
Fans cheered and welcomed Gogo Maweni home after her arrest:
gogo_nothethe cheered:
"Ibuyil’inja! Guess who’s back? My friend! I love you so much."
afiba_m said:
"Sending love during this time, my friend."
langabobese showed love to Gogo Maweni:
"Nothing and no one can make me hate you. Love and light to you, sisi. God and your ancestors are with you."
stitch_lomlisa wrote:
"I knew you’d come back and I’ll forever be grateful for all good that comes upon you."
Meanwhile, some netizens questioned her release:
Leanne78207061 said:
"It blows my mind that there are people defending her."
NtwanaYaModimo wrote:
"The lady is pure evil. I remember when he took papgeld crew to Sundowns training just to destroy a footballer’s career."
daforbidenfruit posted:
"Gogo Maweni is a vampire, and that's not a good thing nor is it a compliment."
Netizens question Gogo Maweni's name
In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to netizens questioning the sangoma's Zulu name.
Peeps discussed the correlation after learning that the traditional healer may be Sotho.
