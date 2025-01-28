'The Mommy Club' star Nozipho Ntshangase Announces Podcast Following Husband’s Second Marriage
- Nozipho Ntshangase is set to launch a podcast and revealed to fans that it was almost here
- The Mommy Club star's new show, Life Lately, follows the news of her husband taking a second wife
- Mzansi is excited to hear all that Nozipho has to say and congratulated her on her new venture
Not even her husband's new marriage can overshadow Nozipho Ntshangase's career plans, and our girl has dreams to chase!
Nozipho Ntshangase to launch podcast
Nozipho Ntshangase is getting ready to launch a new project and said she was super excited to share the news.
The Mommy Club star announced her podcast, Life Lately, on her Instagram page, saying it was coming soon with an amazing first episode.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
This comes after her husband, Zola, sealed the deal and took a second wife, and judging by the title of the podcast, the show may also uncover Nozipho's head space while everything was unfolding.
Not only is she a mother and reality TV star, but Nozipho is also a business owner of a children's boutique, and she has now added broadcaster to her resume:
Mzansi shows love to Nozipho Ntshangase
Fans and followers praised Nozipho's work ethic and congratulated her on her business moves:
South African reality TV star, Nunurai, said:
"Congratulations, my love, this is beautiful!"
Real Housewives of Durban's Slee, wrote:
"Congratulations, baby."
joynonzukiso_peter praised Nozipho:
"You are going to be fine; we’ve got your back! Congratulations, darling. Too many people are rooting for you; you can’t flop! You’ve got this."
nokwnd was excited:
"I cannot wait to listen to it, love listening to you speak."
zi_bbes praised Nozipho:
"Talk about striking the iron while it’s hot!"
diale_boitumelo wrote:
"I genuinely enjoy listening to you speak. What a wise eloquent lady. We will be tuning in."
Gogo Maweni announces new book
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gogo Maweni's plans to write a tell-all book after she was released from prison.
The controversial sangoma is out on bail after being charged with assault, and her release was met with cheers from her supporters.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za