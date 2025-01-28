Nozipho Ntshangase is set to launch a podcast and revealed to fans that it was almost here

The Mommy Club star's new show, Life Lately , follows the news of her husband taking a second wife

Mzansi is excited to hear all that Nozipho has to say and congratulated her on her new venture

Nozipho Ntshangase is planning to launch her podcast. Images: simplynozipho

Not even her husband's new marriage can overshadow Nozipho Ntshangase's career plans, and our girl has dreams to chase!

Nozipho Ntshangase to launch podcast

Nozipho Ntshangase is getting ready to launch a new project and said she was super excited to share the news.

The Mommy Club star announced her podcast, Life Lately, on her Instagram page, saying it was coming soon with an amazing first episode.

Nozipho Ntshangase is launching a podcast amid her marital woes. Image: simplynozipho

This comes after her husband, Zola, sealed the deal and took a second wife, and judging by the title of the podcast, the show may also uncover Nozipho's head space while everything was unfolding.

Not only is she a mother and reality TV star, but Nozipho is also a business owner of a children's boutique, and she has now added broadcaster to her resume:

Mzansi shows love to Nozipho Ntshangase

Fans and followers praised Nozipho's work ethic and congratulated her on her business moves:

South African reality TV star, Nunurai, said:

"Congratulations, my love, this is beautiful!"

Real Housewives of Durban's Slee, wrote:

"Congratulations, baby."

joynonzukiso_peter praised Nozipho:

"You are going to be fine; we’ve got your back! Congratulations, darling. Too many people are rooting for you; you can’t flop! You’ve got this."

nokwnd was excited:

"I cannot wait to listen to it, love listening to you speak."

zi_bbes praised Nozipho:

"Talk about striking the iron while it’s hot!"

diale_boitumelo wrote:

"I genuinely enjoy listening to you speak. What a wise eloquent lady. We will be tuning in."

