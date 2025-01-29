Cassper Nyovest is extremely excited to finally release his upcoming single, Kusho Bani

The rapper declared his song a smash hit and is looking forward to fans finally hearing it for themselves

Netizens can't wait to hear what Mufasa has been cooking up, with many declaring Kusho Bani an instant hit

Cassper Nyovest said his upcoming song was a hit. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is getting ready to finally release his new single, and says it will be worth the wait.

Cassper Nyovest excited for upcoming single

After fighting the has-been allegations, Cassper Nyovest is re-energised and ready to hit the streets with a new song.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has been tirelessly promoting his upcoming single, Kusho Bani, and has now revealed when fans will finally get to listen to it.

Taking to his social media pages, Mufasa said fans will have to wait til 7 February 2025 to hear what he has now declared a smash hit:

"As an artist, nothing feels better than having a hit! Lebala!!! Kusho Bani? Kusho Mina!"

The announcement comes after Cassper promised to be more consistent with his releases, and it may not be too long before we have more songs to listen to:

Here's what fans said about Cassper Nyovest's announcement

Netizens are hyped and can't wait to finally hear Mufasa's new song:

gago_mabena057 said:

"We are with you, big dawg, let's run it up!"

creal_za pleaded with Cassper:

"Please drop this joint, my brother, we've waited for too long!"

kat.bodega argued:

"@casspernyovest, why is the release date so far? We need this jam as in yesterday, grootman."

5ivemusiq shot his shot:

"This is so dope, I wish I could collaborate with you, my king."

kamzamusic was excited:

"The rap game is not the same without Cass. I'm happy to see you dropping music again. I can't wait to see their faces when I tell them that The Don did it again."

Cassper Nyovest performs at Doc Shebeleza's memorial

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest honouring Doc Shebeleza.

Mufasa celebrated the late Kwaito legend's life at his memorial service and performed the song he named after him.

