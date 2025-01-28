Since her release from jail, many netizens had questions about the Sangoma Gogo Maweni

An online user, out of curiosity questioned the reality TV star's "Zulu" name since she is not from that tribe

Many netizens on social media also have the same curiosity, wanting to find out where she got that "Zulu" name

The controversial South African sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni again made headlines on social media after she was released on R5000 bail.

Recently, the Gobela left many netizens curious and also questioning her "Zulu" name after they found out her real Sotho name when she appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto.

An online user @TheVendaGuy questioned the star's name on social media, leaving other netizens curious about where Maweni got her "Zulu" name.

He wrote:

"Why do sangomas always get Zulu names even when they are not Zulu? Where did she get Gogo Maweni if she is named Makhotso Mofokeng?"

Many netizens react to Maweni's "Zulu" name

Shortly after the online user questioned Maweni's Zulu name, many other social media netizens flooded the comment section with their questions. Here's what they had to say:

@naaledi_ commented:

"Exactly my question, why is that everything related to modern-day sangoma has Zulu innit."

@MrKupB replied:

"Sangoma is a zulu name. I'm pretty sure you Vendas also have names like Musanda waZswangamos, where you get names like Mulimisi and Mukondeleli."

@LordFinesseBots responded:

"She was probably initiated by a Zulu traditionalist. Just like all these fake Pastors changing their names to Blessings or Angel."

@Thabiso_Tatai said:

"A lot of people struggle with an identity crisis fam. On Heritage Day you’ll see people wearing Zulu attires while being Sotho, Tswana, Venda/Tsonga."

@Bunny_BooII wrote:

"Is she not Zulu? Where is this Maweni coming from if she is Sotho?"

Tol Ass Mo reacts to Gogo Maweni's arrest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star Tol Ass Mo slammed Gogo Maweni in his Podcast And Chill with MacG interview.

The popular comedian who is also a traditional healer, alleged that the underground gang is dealing with Gogo Maweni heavily.

