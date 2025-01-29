Amapiano sensation DJ Maphorisa partied up with American star Gaopele Mohlabane

A video of the Scorpion King and the R&B singer-songwriter partying in Soweto went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section as they were captivated by Gaopele's undeniable beauty and charm

DJ Maphorisa was spotted with Goapele Mohlabane. Image: Lester Cohen/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African Amapiano maestro, DJ Maphorisa, whose real name is Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe recently made headlines by partying with a popular American star in the vibrant township of Soweto, in Johannesburg.

Madumoney parties up with Goapele Mohlabane

Known for his strong connections with many global elites, Madumoney sure has a thing for rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in the music industry.

Recently, the star who was invited on BBC News Africa, where he spoke about Amapiano music and how it became famous was spotted partying with the American R&B singer and songwriter Gaopele Mohlabane at Paino Hub club in Soweto.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video of them dancing together was shared on social by an online user @TheYanosUpdate.

The video was captioned:

"DJ Maphorisa with Goapele at PianoHub, Soweto."

Netizens react to Goapele and Phori partying together

Shortly after the video of Phori who recently turned 37 and the American singer went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section complimenting Goapele's beauty. Here's what they had to say:

@Sbudabro said:

"She is ageing like fine wine."

@Magoshi_ wrote:

"Remember she pronounced her name Go-aplay."

@Ke_Otshepeng commented:

"She has such a beautiful name."

@FebTshego complimented:

"Goapele ke chipi, she is so beautiful."

@mohaungubeni mentioned:

"This dime is definitely from diepkloof."

American star Goapele Mohlabane was seen partying in Soweto. Image: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Who is Gaopele Mohlabane

Goapele Mohlabane is a 47-year-old American R&B singer and songwriter, the daughter of the South African exiled political activist who struggled against the Apartheid system, Douglas Mohlabane.

Gaopele's parents inspired the singer to become very involved in community affairs at a young age. She attended the Berkeley Arts Magnet School, where she led a pre-teen peer-support group.

SA reacts to DJ Maphorisa buying designer brands

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa flexed about his expensive designer clothes during a shopping spree. The star, who trended for spending thousands at a Galxboy store, bragged about being second to only DJ Black Coffee when it comes to designer brands.

DJ Maphorisa is not afraid to part with a few thousand rands for a pair of designer jeans. The Amapiano star, always rocking high-end designer brands, recently showed off his clothes while shopping.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News