It seems as though DJ Maphorisa is supporting more and more local designers and fashion houses.

Which designer dressed DJ Maphorisa for his birthday?

Amapiano musician DJ Maphorisa recently held his birthday celebrations to celebrate turning 37. The star had a host of guests from fellow DJ Black Coffee, Pearl Thusi, Focalistic, Pabi Cooper, Kelvin Momo, Kabza De Small, Daliwonga, Oskido and many more.

The Izolo hitmaker's party was themed the all-black edition and was held at Pharoah Motors in Johannesburg.

He, too, pulled up in a luxurious black tuxedo designed by Tshepo Mashego, a local designer.

Phori is known for always rocking international clothes that often have a considerable price tag attached to them. However, he hired Tshepo Mashego this time, who worked his magic.

"@DjMaphorisa Tailored & Dressed by yours Truly."

Mzansi applauds designer for executing Phori's look effortlessly

Netizens said DJ Maphorisa has never looked this good. Many people complimented the designer for nailing Phori's style and making him look elegant.

@Zu_Noma remarked:

"Yes yes yes🤌Thank you for single-handedly fixing the matter of suit pants and their fit in this our nation, squire. That fit is excellent."

@KiliNakhane stated:

"Tshepo, you never miss. Beautiful work."

@Ka_Lindamkhonto said:

"You just know how to dress men according to their bodies, you're simply the best bro."

@KaoneKydio shared:

"This is an amazing work 🤝"

@DinangweMbuzi complimented:

"Your work is amazing Bafo."

@LDParkins stated:

"Actually, dark grey on a dark grey shirt is alright.."

@Ayanda_1008 said:

"Yhooo this look is proper... Hayi you did the things la my friend."

@AubreyPhaahl said:

"Stunning work Mr Mashego."

@_Sunflower_SM complimented:

"Buddy, I have to tell you. Your work is amazing. Well done."

@TruthOrPeace_ complimented:

"Lawd phory has never looked this good. Job well done."

@MMadayile laughed:

"Your work is super, just get some engineers to do some reinforcement on Phoris legs that he can stand straight 😂"

@teveen_tich said:

"Happy to see my GOAT having his pants on the waist, not below the bums."

@Kgothatsomath02 joked:

"Convince him to dress up like this more often, he must bury those skin jeans."

