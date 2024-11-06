Popular music producer DJ Maphorisa was seen rocking a t-shirt from a South African design house

This is one of the very few times Maphorisa has supported a local house, and the sweater cost him R1,500

Netizens gushed over DJ Maphorisa, noting his love for international brands, adding that this is probably the cheapest item in his closet

DJ Maphorisa is a fashionista of note. The musician breaks the bank when he shops for clothes. But this time, fans noticed that he wore a South African brand.

DJ Maphorisa supported a local designer's brand. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa wears local designer

South African Amapiano musician DJ Maphorisa is known for being a fashion-forward musician who often rocks some expensive designer brands. The star is not afraid to rock Gucci head to toe and often steps on toes for this.

However, DJ Maphorisa went with a local designer this time. He was spotted wearing a Tshepo Jeans original T-shirt worth R1,500.

@Musa_Khawula shared the picture and price of the t-shirt.

"DJ Maphorisa wears a Tshepo Jeans 'We, The People' t-shirt worth R1500."

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa's pricey purchase

Netizens are loving the vibes as DJ Maphorisa opted to purchase a local designer's clothing brand. These are the reactions:

@ZolekaNgcobo6 exclaimed:

"1,5 for a mere T-shirt is wild!"

@NovBaby13 melted:

"Yehhennii Tshepo🫠"

@yestomilk lauded:

"Love the support for local designers."

@Brain20062963 said:

"The cheapest T-shirt he owns."

@MaanzGotMotio argued:

"Sol always wore this shirt, but I never knew how expensive it was until now😭"

@MothusiSlyman1 shared:

"Once I'm employed, I'm definitely gonna buy Tshepo products like jeans and t-shirts like this one. Plus he also has quality denim jackets."

@SangoZolelwa argued:

"But there's nothing to write home about this t-shirt for that amount."

@chiiileee said:

"These purchases are the kind of thing you'll hear about on I Blew It 🥴"

DJ Maphorisa rocks Louis Vuitton head to toe

In a previous report from Brielfy News, DJ Maphorisa wore a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit, sparking a debate online.

The DJ was clapping back at haters who criticised him and Kabza De Small for shutting down an LV store in London. Peeps criticised Phori, saying he values material things too much and is a show-off, but he is not bothered.

Source: Briefly News