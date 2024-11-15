The South African Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa recently celebrated his 37th birthday

The star hosted many of his industry friends and media houses to celebrate his birthday at Pharoah Motors in Johannesburg

The controversial Musa Khawula posted the video of how Madumoney's birthday celebration went

The South African controversial Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa recently celebrated another year around the sun with friends and industry mates.

Inside DJ Maphorisa's 37th birthday celebration

The king of Amapiano D Maphorisa, also known as Madumoney, celebrated his special day on earth in style. The star, who recently turned 37, decided to host an extravagant birthday party at Pharoah Motors in Johannesburg, where he invited many of his industry friends and media houses to celebrate this day with him.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video showing Madumoney's birthday celebration on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the video:

"A look inside DJ Maphorisa's 37th birthday celebration."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the birthday video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the birthday celebration, with others questioning who attended the party. Here's what they had to say:

@JM_Moyana questioned:

"Was Thuli Phongolo there?"

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

"Maphorisa 37? Man looks 55."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"It's giving class, Happy birthday DJ Maphorisa."

@lioneszT asked:

"Was it hosted at Hyde Park mall?"

@BabyPana23 questioned:

"Was Cyan Boujee there?"

@MemeCIC responded:

"It looks like they had so much fun."

@Dingswayo_N replied:

"Happy birthday to Judas Iscariot....the only greedy man in South Africa."

@MrFactsfinder commented:

"He needs to go back to the gym, I was under the impression that he is 47 or something."

Scorpion Kings stun fans with booking fee

Briefly News previously shared the Scorpion Kings' booking fee, which stunned fans, although many felt the number was just about right for the superstar duo.

Since joining forces, Kabza and Maphorisa have been unstoppable. They continue to rock stages and take the music industry by storm with their infectious tunes. The publication also revealed a hefty letter of demand sent to the duo from an event organiser claiming intellectual property ownership relating to the Scorpion Kings' event.

