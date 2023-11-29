Music producer DJ Maphorisa wished Kabza De Small a happy birthday as he turned 31 recently

The Ba Straata hitmaker shared photos of himself and Kabza on Instagram and paired them with a heartfelt birthday message

Lawd Porry's fans also wished the Umshove hitmaker a happy birthday in the comment section

DJ Maphorisa wished Kabza De Small a happy birthday. Image: @kabelomotha, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Friendship goals and brotherhood are what Kabza and Maphorisa share. DJ Maphorisa wished his friend and partner a happy birthday recently.

Madumoney pens a heartfelt message to Kabza on his birthday

On Monday, 27 November 2023, amapiano king Kabza De Small, whose real name is Kabelo Motha, turned 31, and Young Stunna gifted the Umshove hitmaker with a luxurious Louis Vuitton gift worth R34,000.

Madumoney also went on Instagram and shared several photos of himself and Kabza, pairing it with a heartfelt birthday message for the star. Lawd Porry wrote:

"Papta Day. I wish my Brur more blessings. Young Man changed a whole lot of our lives."

See the post below:

Fans wished Kabza De Small a happy birthday

Shortly after DJ Maphorisa shared his post, many social media users wished the 31-year-old amapiano pioneer a happy birthday, flooding Madumoney's comment section with heartfelt wishes. See some of the messages below:

mroza_rsa shared:

"More life more blessing."

thelma_25t wrote:

"Scorpion kings. Much respect for you both. Happy born day, Kabza."

lawly.alive praised:

"Y'all made Greatness in the history of African music.

i_am_nqozela said:

"Happy birthday, Kabelo."

kyle_deutsch commented:

"Happy happy King @kabelomotha_."

stanford27_m mentioned:

"Happy Birthday To Papta."

iam_black_rob replied:

"Happy birthday, ntwana, sharing birthday today."

christinantuli responded:

"Happy birthday Kabza, hip hip hooray."

Scorpion Kings stun fans with booking fee

Briefly News previously shared the Scorpion Kings' booking fee, which stunned fans, although many felt the number was just about right for the superstar duo.

Since joining forces, Kabza and Maphorisa have been an unstoppable force and continue to rock stages and take the music industry by storm with their infectious tunes. The publication also revealed a hefty letter of demand sent to the duo from an event organiser claiming intellectual property ownership relating to the Scorpion Kings' event. Read

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News