Young Stunna has spoiled his boss Kabza De Small, with an expensive gift for his 31st birthday

A video is circulating showing the Sete hitmaker gifting the Scorpion King with a pair of white and purple Louis Vuitton sneakers

Online spectators appreciated the gesture on Kabza's behalf but wondered if he didn't own the pair already

Amapiano hitmaker Young Stunna celebrated his boss, Kabza De Small, the owner of Piano Hub, on his birthday on Monday, 27 November.

Young Stunna treated Kabza De Small to an expensive gift on his 31st birthday. Images: @kabelomotha_, @opticalillusion.jpeg

Source: Instagram

The gesture put a new meaning on their relationship, as the Piano Hub record label saw the pair being slapped with an R1 million lawsuit due to a failed gig appearance that was paid for. So it was good to see them bonding over something different.

Young Stunna gifts Kabza De Small with an expensive gift

Stunna was seen in a video posted by @MDNnewss presenting Kabelo with white and purple Louis Vuitton low-leather trainers that retail from $1,824 (R34, 160. K).

The entertainment blog captioned the post and said:

"Young Stunna bought Kabza a birthday gift."

Check out the heartwarming video below:

Netizens praise Young Stunna for gifting his boss on his 31st birthday

Kabza is known for his expensive taste, as they are usually dragged with his business partner DJ Maphorisa for flashing their wealth. These are some of the comments that came after he was gifted with the LVs:

@Mfoka_Mlangeni praised:

"Bromance love."

@Ihhashi_Turkei agreed:

"Sweet stuff."

@Lethabo4991 added:

"Really love this."

@Degrazy observed:

"Kabza is always in LV, I wonder if Stunna checked if he has that specific shoe…"

@TonySA326418 was amused:

"These guys think they can style Kabza."

@prow_II asked:

"Is Kabza forever drunk?"

@Xole_25 responded:

"Ngathi kabza is always drunk."

