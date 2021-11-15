Mzansi record producer, DJ and vocalist, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, turns 34 today. Loving all things wild and exhilarating, Maphorisa’s age does not define him nor will it stop him from living life to the fullest and making his mark.

Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, aka DJ Maphorisa, celebrates his 34th birthday and there are so many lit things to know about him. Image: @djmaphorisa

Briefly News celebrates the lit music legend on his special day by presenting some snaps that show the many different sides to Maphorisa.

Adrenalin junkie

Maphorisa is all about burning rubber and making the crowd scream. Spinning is a hobby dear to his heart and there is nothing Maphorisa loves more than the smell of burning tyres.

It’s all about the fashion

Wearing bucket hats, beanies and durags are Maphorisa’s thing. Man must literally have cupboards-full.

Travel King

Maphorisa spends a lot of time in airports. Having to jet off to gigs all over, Maphorisa has earned some notable flyer miles and he always travels in style.

Making the money

Being the lit artist that he is, Maphorisa is most at home when he’s in the studio cooking up some dope beats.

Boxes shape BMW’s have his heart

Maphorisa is a car guy through and through, but it is the box shape BMW that has his heart. Maphorisa owns a few and goes to great lengths to make sure they are in pristine condition – these cars are not easy to come by.

