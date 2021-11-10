A Reece Rates Which SA Rappers Would Win the Smoking Olympics

Saturday Night hitmaker A-Reece has had his fair share of hip hop hangouts in the industry and the rapper has the inside scoop on some of the famous names

A-Reece is a well-known smoker and surely does not hesitate to light one up when he's in the studio, on stage or just straight-up partying

Of all of the fellow hip hop stars A-Reece has smoked with, a select few remain memorable and the rapper took it upon himself to share the list

If anybody was wondering which SA rappers can really smoke, A-Reece has got you covered. The rapper shared some famous names that really gave him a run for his money in the puffing department.

A-Reece has listed the SA rappers he feels could smoke up a storm. Image: @areecesa

Source: Instagram

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that A-Reece has some pretty memorable moments with some industry giants. The young rapper has been working hard to improve himself and his career and has certainly spent some time with some interesting people along the way.

A-Reece took to Twitter to share a list of people with whom he shared some unforgettable blunts. The celeb made sure to let fans know that if they were ever in a position to smoke with these four, they should come extra prepared.

He wrote:

"Bro you ain’t never really smoked until you smoke with pH, DJ MAPHORISA, Wordz & Emtee."

Fans chimed in on the conversation and shared their thoughts on what Reece had to say.

A-Reece celebrates his music catalogue: “You are the real cornerstone of hip hop”

Briefly News reported A-Reece and The Slimes are celebrating five years of rocking together to some absolute bangers. The rapper nostalgically looked back on his catalogue and gave himself a pat on the shoulder for coming this far in the music biz.

Through the years, A-Reece has managed to build himself one of the most loyal fanbases in Mzansi, reports SA Hip Hop Mag. The Saturday Night hitmaker made sure to note that he is not celebrating this achievement alone but with all those who stood by him from the start.

The rapper took to social media to make his fans aware of the kind of day he was observing. In a Twitter post, he wrote:

"Paradise’ turns 5, ‘fmtyaoy’ turns 4, ‘and I’m only 21’ turns 3. wow… to many more! a special musical voyage to remember forever all thanks to the real supporters."

