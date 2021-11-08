'Idols SA' Fans Celebrate an All Women Top 3, Berry Is a Fan Favourite

Mzansi's favourite singing competition has reached the nailbiting stage where a winner will soon be announced and fans are on edge

The top three were announced last night and 2021 seems to be the year of the ladies, with Karabo, Berry and S'22kile at the top

Fans on social are declaring their favourites and making their predictions about the lady who will claim the number one spot and Berry is the front-runner

After Berry's rendition of Adele's Easy on Me, fans are convinced that she will be going home with the title of Season 17 winner. The singer has climbed her way into the all-ladies top three and fans are backing her all the way.

Berry's performance of 'Easy On Me' has fans convinced she's going to win 'Idols SA'. Image: @mzansimagic

Source: Twitter

Mzansi Magic reports that this year's top three is special for more reasons than one. Not only are peeps celebrating an all ladies top three but this is the year of the return soldiers. Both Berry and Karabo barely made it past the audition stages in previous years only to shoot to the top now.

Berry managed to leave a lasting impression on fans once again. The returnee performed a chilling rendition of Adele's popular ballad Easy On Me. Viewers were absolutely blown away and many agree that she is a fitting candidate for the winning title.

Twitter peeps were voicing their opinions on last nights performances and predictions for this year's winner and a running narrative is that Berry is destined for greatness.

