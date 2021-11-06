“Thank You for the Music”: Pop Legends ABBA Release Their 1st Album in 40 Years

Legendary pop foursome ABBA have released their first album in over 40 years

The project is titled Voyage and will feature performances by realistic holograms of the original members

Excited fans headed to the comments section, with many shutting down the critics and their sour reviews of the ninth album

Swedish pop icons ABBA have made a comeback over 40 years since the release of their last album. The music group, which features members Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid - forming the acronym ABBA - have not released any new music since their split in 1982.

Legendary pop foursome ABBA have just released their first album in over 40 years. Image: @abba/Instagram

Their newest project titled Voyage went live on Thursday evening, EWN reports. Fans were also pleasantly surprised to see virtual avatars of the stars posted on album covers.

The holograms are meant to look like the 1979 versions of themselves.

While fans were overjoyed to have the group back together for what many expect will be the last time ever, one critic was not at all impressed with the offering, CNN reports.

Taking to a popular publication, one critic described ABBA's ninth album as a "disappointment".

Check out what social media users had to say about his sour remarks:

justinkendter said:

"I loved ABBA."

iamdimples28 said:

"Dancing Queens once again!"

engie_fragrance said:

"Taste varies. Don't ever forget that before you go criticizing someone's hard work!"

mysterie25 said:

"This is crap. They didn’t create this album to impress anyone, they made it because they felt the need to make music together again. They’re not the same people that they were in the 70s so don’t expect the 70s music, they have evolved and they have aged as well so their music is going to be different. The critics can suck it."

antho___ny2 said:

"Y’all still my favorite band of all time."

solamyke said:

"Hmmmmm, this is one news I waited 40 years for, it's so wonderful."

a231023 said:

"I'm happy seeing them back on track, Thank you for the music haha."

