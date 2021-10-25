Mzansi Torn Over Nqobie’s 'Idols SA' Exit: “We Failed Nqobie as a Country”

Another week means another heartbreaking elimination on Mzansi's biggest singing competition Idols SA

This week saw the final appearance of the fan favourite Nqobie after she failed to rake in enough votes to keep her on

Peeps on social media are distraught over the singer's exit and feel that country could have done more to move her forward

Idols SA has gotten to the point in the competition where every elimination feels devastating. That feeling was no different for fans of 29-year-old singer Nqobie after she was sent home far before fans feel she should have been.

Mzansi is heartbroken over Nqobie's elimination from 'Idols SA'. Image: @nqobielinda

Nqobie Linda is a 29-year-old singer from Pimville, Soweto. The singer won over the hearts of many on Idols SA with her Zonke-like sound. Through her time in the competition, she managed to build quite a fanbase for herself with 13K followers on Instagram.

Last night, 13 000 hearts broke as Nqobie was eliminated from the show, just one episode shy of being in the top five. Fans hopped on Twitter to express their displeasure with her being sent home. Many feel that the country failed to recognise the talent that was sitting right in front of them.

@MasegoMatlou2 wrote:

"I don't think I've ever connected with an @IdolsSA contestant the way I connected with this beautiful Soul ...Arg. A Warm soul... Her Unique Voice, Tone, and just Warmth man. Congratulations on making it this far sign. We are going to see you again. I know."

@NontsDu tweeted:

"Sad to see Nqobie go Broken heart, she is a great singer, I wouldn't be surprised to see her do better than this season's winner in future."

@MagonyaneTrevor added:

"She didn't deserve to go today, especially after last week's performance, but anyway Nqobie is still my favourite. Well done for getting this far."

@edgar_tsebo simply said:

"We failed Nqobie as a country."

Mzansi left bummed without Dineo Ranaka on Idols SA this week

Briefly News reported Dineo Ranaka was the first guest judge on Idols SA to receive a country-wide thumbs up from Idols SA viewers. The radio host did such a phenomenal job that she had fans of the show start a petition to have her seat on the panel made permanent. This Sunday was the first show since her guest appearance and viewers are still wanting more from her.

Since the producers of the singing competition needed ways to keep viewers interested in the show after fan favourite Somizi stepped away from his duties, they decided to bring in a new judge each week. The choices were not hitting the spot for fans of the show until Dineo changed the tune.

Sunday World reports that Ranaka was the first guest judge to make fans forget about the missing judge for a second. Dineo trended with positivity on social media after her judging gig, leading some fans to request that she books a few more episodes.

This past Sunday, Zaharah stepped into the judging seat. Although viewers did not have many complaints about her, some took to Twitter to continue campaigning for Dineo's judging seat.

