Since Somizi's break as a judge of Idols SA, producers have been bringing in a different celeb each week to guest judge the competition

Guest judges have not been to viewers liking until Dineo Ranaka changed the game, now she is all they seem to want

This past Sunday saw Zaharah as a judge but some peeps are still bargaining for Dineo on social media

Dineo Ranaka was the first guest judge on Idols SA to receive a country-wide thumbs up from Idols SA viewers. The radio host did such a phenomenal job that she had fans of the show start a petition to have her seat on the panel made permanent. This Sunday was the first show since her guest appearance and viewers are still wanting more from her.

A week later, Dineo Ranaka still has Mzansi talking about her guest appearance on Idols. Image: @dineoranaka

Since the producers of the singing competition needed ways to keep viewers interested in the show after fan favourite Somizi stepped away from his duties, they decided to bring in a new judge each week. The choices were not hitting the spot for fans of the show until Dineo changed the tune.

Sunday World reports that Ranaka was the first guest judge to make fans forget about the missing judge for a second. Dineo trended with positivity on social media after her judging gig, leading some fans to request that she books a few more episodes.

This past Sunday, Zaharah stepped into the judging seat. Although viewers did not have many complaints about her, some took to Twitter to continue campaigning for Dineo's judging seat.

@thlogi_mash_jnr tweeted:

"I thought they were gonna appoint her as a resident judge, Dineo is the right person for that chair #idolssa"

Briefly News reported Dineo Ranaka seems to be the only guest judge to get a thumbs-up from viewers since Mzansi's favourite singing competition said goodbye to Somizi. The producers of Idols SA came up with the idea of introducing a different guest judge each week to make up for the massive personality being absent.

SABC News reports that Somizi will not be leaving Idols permanently but is rather taking a bit of time off from work. The publication reports that the media personality was granted time off to deal with personal matters.

So, to keep viewers engaged in the show, Idols SA producers decided to invite a different celeb to join the judging panel each week. So far, the choices have not landed well until Dineo Ranaka waltzed in to save the day.

Dineo passed the viewers' vibe check with flying colours, reports ZALebs.

