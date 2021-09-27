'Idols SA' Viewers Sing Dineo Ranaka’s Praises After Guest Judging the Show

Since Somizi's removal as a judge on Idols SA , the show has seen an array of guest judges but none of them made an impression like Dineo did

The producers of the show felt that bringing in a new celebrity judge each week would keep the viewers entertained and interested

Dineo seems to be the only guest judge to have an impression on the fans and be applauded by viewers of the show

Dineo Ranaka seems to be the only guest judge to get a thumbs-up from viewers since Mzansi's favourite singing competition said goodbye to Somizi. The producers of Idols SA came up with the idea of introducing a different guest judge each week to make up for the massive personality being absent.

Dineo Ranaka has left a lasting impression on 'Idols SA' viewers.

Source: Instagram

SABC news reports that Somizi will not be leaving Idols permanently but is rather taking a bit of time off from work. The publication reports that the media personality was granted time off to deal with personal matters.

So, to keep viewers engaged in the show, Idols SA producers decided to invite a different celeb to join the judging panel each week. So far, the choices have not landed well until Dineo Ranaka waltzed in to save the day.

Dineo passed the viewers' vibe check with flying colours, reports ZAlebs.

Tweeps shared their thoughts on the radio personality's night of judging.

@bree_bridgette commented:

"There was Idols before Somizi, there will be Idols even after Somizi. I must say that I enjoy Dineo Ranaka."

@Ama_5 added:

"Dineo Ranaka is doing an amazing job as a guest judge. She's very smart. Whenever she speaks, I just wanna listen attentively. She should come back. "

@miss_thlogi wrote:

"The biggest mistake committed here was to bring you in as a guest judge because going forward we don’t want anyone else. You’re just too great Dineo."

