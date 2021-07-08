Dineo Ranaka shared the first photo of her bundle of joy on social media, welcoming motherhood and baby

Sharing a stunning and iconic snap of her and baba, Dineo expressed her gratitude and awe at becoming a mother

Fellow celebs flooded Dineo’s timeline with messages, wowed at this stunning reveal and Dineo glowing as a momma

Dineo Ranaka is officially a momma! The beautiful and fierce celeb took to social media to announce the arrival of her precious blessing.

Sharing an iconic picture of her and her baby on social media, Dineo made her return to social media after some time being silent.

After a brief hiatus from social media, radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka has made a big return with news of the arrival of her newborn baby. Image: @dineoranaka.

Source: Instagram

The baby was born just over a month ago and this momma is clearly ready to get back on her game. Dineo and baby look absolutely amazing!

Congratulations, momma, baba is perfect.

Dineo posted:

“And unto me a child was born. Welcome to the family little one. @ok_majozi, thank you. I love you ok.”

After having kept her pregnancy on the down-low, Fans, friends and fellow celebs were pleasantly surprised by this stunning post.

Seeing Dineo as a momma had many of her celeb friends flooding her timeline with well wishes and messages of congratulations. Here are just a few:

