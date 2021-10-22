DJ Sbu Shows Zahara Some Love for Her New Business Venture

DJ Sbu is a massive advocate for entrepreneurship and often gives out advice on how to start and run businesses

The musician who discovered Zahara and signed her years ago showed her some support despite not being on good terms

Zahara recently announced her line of natural hair care products and Sbu made a note to congratulate her on taking the step

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Sbu is known for not only running his own business but for supporting and mentoring those who are in the starting phases of their entrepreneurship. Sbu's values about business are no different when it comes to his former music mentee Zahara. The DJ made a point to publically congratulate her.

DJ Sbu has publically congratulated Zahara for her new business venture. Image: @djsbulive and @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Earlier this week IOL reported that Zahara had started her very first business. The Loliwe hitmaker announced that she will be releasing a natural hair care range called Zahara Country Girl. The business idea came as no shock from the woman who received constant praise for her beautiful afro.

YouthVilliage reports that while the congratulatory messages came flowing, DJ Sbu also extended a warm wish to his former artist. Zahara and Sbu had a falling out after her first album and the two had not seemed to have reconciled. The message came as a shock to many.

DJ Sbu sent his message through to the singer on Twitter.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zahara roasted for lip-synching on 'Idols SA': "Please prepare next time"

Briefly News reported Zahara has been accused of lip-syncing during her performance on Idols SA on Sunday, 4 October. The singer was a guest judge and a performer during the last episode of the singing competition.

Zahara took to social media to let her fans know how much fun she had on the show but not all of them were impressed with her performance. The musician wrote on Instagram:

"Shew but I had too much fun as a guest judge on @idolssa this past weekend. Congrats to all the contestants, you guys are amazing!"

Idols SA also took to photo-sharing app and posted snaps of Zahara doing her thing on stage and again some fans dragged the award-winning singer for apparently lip-synching.

wexysa commented:

"Please prepare next time....we love you Bulie.... don't lip sync in a singing competition please."

le_not_so_nice said:

"To come to a singing show and not sing live? That’s why people don’t respect SA artists no man."

zashinda_jessy wrote:

"Am I the only 1 that felt she lip synced???"

nomandlagwe said:

"The worst kind of lip-synching!"

Source: Briefly.co.za