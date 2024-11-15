DJ Maphorisa recently had one of the most-talked about birthday celebrations, and he had a host of guests

Pearl Thusi and DJ Black Coffee both attended the prestigious event, and their outfits stuck to the theme

They looked dapper, and Mzansi had a lot to say about their stunning outfits, giving praise to Pearl Thusi

DJ Maphorisa recently turned 37 years old and he had a party of a lifetime. The DJ had an all-black theme and some of the guests nailed their looks.

Pearl Thusi and Black Coffee donned stylish outfits at DJ Maphorisa's party. Image: @realblackcoffee/@pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa hosts celebs at 37th birthday party

Amapiano King and music producer DJ Maphorisa hosted some of his friends and colleagues at his 37th birthday party. Attending the event was Bassie, Focalistic, Cooper Pabi, Njelic, Kabza De Small Kelvin Momo and others.

Madumane's party, themed the all black edition, was held at Pharoah Motors in Johannesburg, and it was an extravaganza.

Pearl Thusi and DJ Maphorisa attend Madumane's party

Other big guests include Pearl Thusi and DJ Black Coffee. Mama Panther was wearing a shiny black tuxedo suit with no shirt underneath, and she donned her long natural hair.

Meanwhile, Black Coffee also stuck to the theme and wore his famous brown jacket to complete his smart casual look.

@Musa_Khawula posted the video on X with the caption:

"Pearl Thusi and Black Coffee arriving at DJ Maphorisa's 37th birthday celebration."

Mzansi reacts to Pearl and Black Coffee's fits

Reacting to the video, Mzansi had a lot to say about their outfits.

@B____D___ asked:

"I don’t like politicians having a good time publicly. Mbaks o ya kae?"

@Thabang015_ stated:

"Mara Pearl Thusi ke chipi jelas down 🫦"

@_BoitumeloMiya shared:

"Pearl is so beautiful."

@Lunga_Felah praised:

"As a black person, Pearl Thusi has a relatable personality. She's like that ordinary cousin who just happened to make it big."

@Bikomfident gushed:

"Oskido’s impact on these gents is so good. Gents are looking so good, less fights, elegance galore. It’s beautiful ❤️"

Da Les gets fresh new haircut

In a previous report from Briefly News, pictures of rapper DA L.E.S in a wheelchair made rounds online. This is because he was in a wheelchair getting his haircut done.

The rapper was recovering at home after he suffered a stroke on 6 July 2024.

Source: Briefly News