Images of DA L.E.S in a wheelchair while getting his haircut have gone viral

The rapper is currently recovering at home after he suffered a stroke on 6 July 2024

Love and support have been sent by his regular barber and also virtually by the fans of the rapper

Images of DA L.E.S. getting a haircut while in a wheelchair have gone viral after his regular barber, Amukelani 'Amu the Barber' Chauke, shared them on his personal Instagram page.

Da L.E.S has been spotted a lot in his wheelchair lately. Image: @2freshles

Source: Instagram

In the video and images posted by the barber, DA L.E.S. is seen sitting in a wheelchair after getting his hair immaculately shaven by Amu. In the video, he can be seen flashing his trademark smile.

Amu wished the rapper well on his page. He wrote a short and heartfelt caption but disabled comments on his post.

"Everything is going to be alright 🤞"

In early November 2024, the same barber posted pictures of DA L.E.S at his home, with a hospital bed and crutches in the background.

DA L.E.S is taking it one step at a time

South African rapper DA L.E.S is recovering from home after being discharged from the hospital a few months ago. The Tippy Toes hitmaker suffered a stroke at home on 26 July 2024. His family confirmed the devastating news.

The self-proclaimed "North God" has been spotted getting around in his wheelchair lately, including at his daughter's recent birthday party.

Lvovo shared his health update

In an earlier report, Briefly News published an article about Kwaito star, Lvovo Derrango's upcoming plans for this festive season. On 8 November 2024, the 44-year-old artist released his new single, Nomalanga, featuring South African songstress Mpumi. This comes after he teased an upcoming album back in January.

On 23 December 2022, South African kwaito artist Lvovo was dealt a heavy blow when he suffered a minor stroke mid-performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal. The artist has now shared an update regarding his health, revealing that his body is about 90% functional post-stroke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News