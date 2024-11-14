DA L.E.S Enjoys a New Haircut From His Trusted Barber Amid Stroke Recovery
- Images of DA L.E.S in a wheelchair while getting his haircut have gone viral
- The rapper is currently recovering at home after he suffered a stroke on 6 July 2024
- Love and support have been sent by his regular barber and also virtually by the fans of the rapper
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Images of DA L.E.S. getting a haircut while in a wheelchair have gone viral after his regular barber, Amukelani 'Amu the Barber' Chauke, shared them on his personal Instagram page.
In the video and images posted by the barber, DA L.E.S. is seen sitting in a wheelchair after getting his hair immaculately shaven by Amu. In the video, he can be seen flashing his trademark smile.
Amu wished the rapper well on his page. He wrote a short and heartfelt caption but disabled comments on his post.
"Everything is going to be alright 🤞"
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
In early November 2024, the same barber posted pictures of DA L.E.S at his home, with a hospital bed and crutches in the background.
DA L.E.S is taking it one step at a time
South African rapper DA L.E.S is recovering from home after being discharged from the hospital a few months ago. The Tippy Toes hitmaker suffered a stroke at home on 26 July 2024. His family confirmed the devastating news.
The self-proclaimed "North God" has been spotted getting around in his wheelchair lately, including at his daughter's recent birthday party.
Lvovo shared his health update
In an earlier report, Briefly News published an article about Kwaito star, Lvovo Derrango's upcoming plans for this festive season. On 8 November 2024, the 44-year-old artist released his new single, Nomalanga, featuring South African songstress Mpumi. This comes after he teased an upcoming album back in January.
On 23 December 2022, South African kwaito artist Lvovo was dealt a heavy blow when he suffered a minor stroke mid-performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal. The artist has now shared an update regarding his health, revealing that his body is about 90% functional post-stroke.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News