South African rapper Da L.E.S recently broke his silence after he suffered from a store in July 2024

The star shared a statement where he gave an update on his health after he left the hospital

The North God posted the statement on his Instagram page and was thankful for the support he received

The South African rapper Da L.E.S recently broke his silence after he shocked everyone when he suffered a stroke.

Da L.E.S gave an update on his health recovery

The famous rapper Da L.E.S, also popularly known as the North God, is finally out of the hospital and back home. He recently shared an update on his health and his road to recovery after being in hospital since July 2024.

Recently, the rapper's team and family shared a statement on his Instagram page stating that the star is undergoing rehabilitation and taking things slow regarding his recovery.

The statement reads:

"He expresses deep gratitude for being alive, saying it's truly a miracle, and thanks God for his strength. 'I owe it all to God,' he shares. Da L.E.S is incredibly thankful for the outpouring of love, support and prayers from his fans, friends, and everyone who's reached out. He will continue to update everyone on his healing process and appreciates all the continued encouragement. Healing takes time, but he's staying positive and focused on a full recovery."

See the post below:

During his recovery journey, Bongani Fassie shared his heartfelt message with the rapper.

He wrote:

"Dear Jonathan, I want you to know how deeply I’m thinking of you right now. Healing is a journey, and though it may feel difficult, remember that each day brings you closer to recovery. You’ve always shown strength in many ways, and I know that will guide you through this time. Take things one step at a time, and be gentle with yourself.

"You deserve all the time and care you need to heal—physically, mentally, and emotionally. Know that I’m here for you, ready to support you in whatever way you need. You’re not alone in this. You, not my friend Banana 1, you are my brother, We’re family, and I believe That God Almighty has got you in his hands, and you have it in you To bounce back. Brenda Fassie and Bongani Fassie jnr are praying for your recovery speech. With all my love and strength from myself, Banana 2, Speedy recovery, brother, And sending lots of love to you and yours."

Da Les' family asks for donations for his medical bills

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African rapper Leslie Mampe, popularly known as Da Les' family, has reportedly reached out to his friends for financial assistance after a stroke.

The family confirmed that the star was in the hospital in a statement shared with fans. Gotta Keep It Going rapper Da Les' family is devastated after the star suffered a stroke on his 39th birthday. The rapper's birthday celebrations were reportedly cancelled after he was rushed to the hospital.

