Life has not been the same for Lvovo since suffering a stroke on 23 December 2022, but he is still hoping for a full recovery

The Kwaito artist has revealed that he is 90% recovered, but his fingers on the left hand are quite stubborn

The festive season will see him out and about performing his hit singles and some newly released music

In 2022, South African kwaito artist Lvovo Derrango was dealt a heavy blow when he suffered a minor stroke mid-performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal. The artist has now shared an update regarding his health, revealing that his body is about 90% functional post-stroke.

Lvovo reveals details about his recovery and new music

The 44-year-old musician spoke candidly to Isolezwe about his health and career. He shared that his recovery is almost complete, as he can drive, walk and stand without aid. However, the Bayangisukela hitmaker explained that he still struggles with 10% of his body functions, including the fingers on his left hand, which look deformed.

Last year, a video of him went viral after it was posted on Facebook by user, Groove Journal. It was evident that Lvovo had been discharged from the hospital.

On 8 November, the legendary artist released his new single, Nomalanga, featuring South African songstress Mpumi. This comes after he teased an upcoming album back in January.

Below is the snippet of the song that he posted on Instagram.

Out and about during festive season

Lvovo mentioned that he's looking forward to performing during this festive season but not too much because he's still recovering. His new song was recorded quite a while ago before his stroke ordeal befell him. After giving it a thorough listen and a lot of thought, he saw it fit to release it in 2024 and encouraged people to listen to the song's lyrics.

The KZN native also revealed that he is recovering at his family home in Newcastle. And he prefers it like that as he is involved in various projects.

In a relevant report, Briefly News shared Lira's statement confirming the progress she has made and the challenges she's faced two years since her unfortunate stroke ordeal. Though slow, the singer said she made remarkable strides in her recovery and asked that her supporters be patient with her.

Mzansi singing sensation Lira has given her followers a detailed health update after suffering a stroke a few years back. The star raised the country's concerns when she revealed that she suffered a stroke while in Germany.

