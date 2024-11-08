A young man shared his inspiring journey on social media, which touched many people on the internet

A South African man shared his journey to becoming an award-winning entrepreneur. Image: Thembisa Winston

One young man proved his haters wrong as he flexed his achievement, which inspired many people online.

From leaving home at 19 to award-winning entrepreneur

The gent named Thembisa Winston candidly shared his life journey with his followers. He expressed how, at 19, he took a leap of faith by leaving his home and school to pursue his "dreams."

Winston said the following while taking to his LinkedIn account:

"One of my toughest challenges was putting up for sale signs every Sunday, earning just R300 a week."

But did not stop there for Thembisa as he continued his chase for his dreams, which came with challenges and negative comments from a top South African agency manager who told him he would never sell a house.

Winston did not let those comments define him, as he pressed on with his desire to succeed. He went on to sell 12 houses during that year, proving the doubters wrong and becoming a multi-award-winning real estate entrepreneur. He established the South African Youth in Property Association (SAYIPA), which is committed to promoting excellence in the real estate industry and quickening change among young people.

"It’s a 200-year plan; we are coming for the legislation; we are suppressing anything against transformation; we are coming for the economy that belongs to us! 2025, we’re ready for you!" He added.

Take a look at the man's post.

SA floods the man with congratulatory messages

The online community was touched as they showered the gent with heartwarming messages.

Henry Shenjere said:

"You have shown many that it’s possible; it’s not about the age but the drive.. let’s keep pushing, champ."

Thabang Thabang added:

"Congratulations Bro, inspiring. I have listened to your interviews sharing your story."

Lindo Mnisi wrote:

"Congratulations and well done, brother. Take it to heights never seen before. You've got this."

Nicola Matthews commented

"So incredibly proud of you!"

