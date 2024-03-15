A mother shared a painful yet inspiring journey of losing her job and selling her home

The TikTok user sold her dream house and built from scratch on land her brother gave her

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding her for being strong

After losing her job, a woman sold her dream home and built a house from scratch. Images: @makaazah

Source: TikTok

One woman took to her TikTok account to share her journey from losing her job to selling her home.

In the picture post, @makaazah said the pain of losing her job was like no other. She was forced to sell her dream home. Thank God to her loving brother, who gave her a piece of land to build a new home for her children without bonds and loans.

The woman gathered herself and started building the new home. She captured the unfinished house. One could tell that it was going to be beautiful.

The mom thanked God and her ancestors, who never let her down, even in her most challenging times. She further encouraged those in similar situations to never give up.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"No matter how painful it is or whether you see no reason to live, just know if you keep soldiering on, it's not over and you are only as able as your will Power… Keep going."

Woman starts from scratch after losing job

A woman had to sell her dream house after losing her job. Image: @makaazah

Source: TikTok

The woman's brother gave her a piece of land to build a new home for her kids. Image: @makaazah

Source: TikTok

The mom showed off her unfinished home months after she sold her old home. Image: @makaazah

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers were touched by the woman's story

The post garnered over 9k views, with many online users inspired and showering the lady with congratulatory messages. Some encouraged her to soar even higher.

@Ntizelele waseKhaya felt proud:

" I felt your pain yazi when you told us on Facebook but I'm so happy that God has restored everything mama."

@Kwazeybear applauded:

"You’re doing well, this made me so emotional… congratulations mama."

@enhle celebrated:

"Congratulations."

@Thandeka | Lifestyle content was touched:

"What an inspirating story. Keep going Mama. Your kids are Blessed to have a courageous Mom like you❤️."

Woman shocked by sudden job termination

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who went viral after her sudden job termination.

A TikTok video posted by @millennialqueen on the video platform shows the young lady explaining her situation to her viewers. She stated that she was fired after being employed for eight weeks. The young lady was left speechless and emotional at the end of the clip.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News