South African singer Lira has shared a health update with her fans following her stroke in 2022 while in Germany

She recently revealed significant improvement in her speech and expressed pride in her progress, including her first in-person interview since the stroke

Fans have shown support, praising her strength and resilience throughout her recovery journey

Mzansi singing sensation Lira has given her followers a detailed health update after suffering a stroke a few years back. The star raised the country's concerns when she revealed that she suffered a stroke while in Germany.

Lira proud of her progress after suffering a stroke

We can all agree that Lira is a fighter. The singer has been on a recovery journey after suffering from a stroke in 2022 while in Europe for a show.

The singer has been open about her recovery journey and sharing every step of the way with her fans and followers. Taking to her social media page recently, the award-winning singer said her speech has improved significantly and she is proud of the progress she has made. She posted:

"I did my first in person interview with Sunday Times which will be out this Sunday. I’m speaking SO much better - I’m proud of my progress ❤️"

Fans happy for Lira's progress

Fans were happy to hear about the singer's progress. Many were proud of the strength and resilience the singer has displayed during the past few years.

@wekwaVashe29 said:

"With you all the way to full recovery!! ❤️"

@AustyTsheh28718 commented:

"I love you so much."

@Velisia3877 added:

"Keep going Miss Lee❤️"

@AuntyPoz noted:

"resilient lira."

Lira gets candid about being fearless and reflects on her journey to recovery

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lira suffered a stroke in early 2022 that left her unable to speak, read, or write on her own. The singer was diagnosed with Aphasia and is on a long road to recovery and getting her life back on track. Lira recently shared the details surrounding the unfortunate incident as well as her initial and current struggles.

In collaboration with 1st for Women, Lira delved into how she felt the day she had a stroke. In a video, the singer says that she was overwhelmed with emotions but soon calmed herself down.

