Lira did her first radio interview since she suffered a stroke 14 months ago and shed light on her health status

The musician opened up about her journey to recovery and her newfound appreciation for the simple things in life

Mzansi people were relieved to hear Lira speaking and making strides in overcoming her speech impediment

Lira did her first radio interview since her stroke. Image: @miss_lira

Lira revealed her transformative journey after suffering a stroke 14 months ago and expressed gratitude for being alive.

Lira shares how stroke transformed her perspective on life

In an interview with Relebogile Mabotja on Radio 702's The Upside of Failure, she shared her remarkable progress in relearning speech, reading, and writing. The Feel Good hitmaker said she is embracing each day as a gift.

Lira sheds light on her speech impediment

Though hesitant at first, Lira decided it was the right time to share her story now that she has progressed with her speech impediment, reported TimesLIVE.

She said what motivated her to speak up about her aphasia diagnosis was to raise awareness and inspire others.

When asked about any positive aspects that arose from the stroke, she highlighted the profound appreciation she now holds for life.

See Lira's Instagram post below:

Mzansi showers Lira with love and well wishes

@dawnmcroft said:

"Lovely to hear your voice."

@clairemawisa wrote:

"What a powerful interview. You are grace personified! Sending you love and healing energy.❤️"

@nhlanhlapapo posted:

"Lira you are healed in Jesus' name. This too shall pass we love you.❤️"

@tshidi_smile commented:

"Thank you Lira for sharing your story. I am touched. I am teary and love your tenacity, strength and determination.

@shonso_99 stated:

"You sounded so beautiful! Strength and power to you Lira!"

@thabanizondani shared:

"You are one strong, resilient woman. May God continue to strengthen you Lira. You are loved."

@mis_zoe wrote:

"Your amazing it was a pleasure listening to your story and thank you for extending yourself."

@ngcobofeziwe posted:

"You are such a fighter. ❤️"

