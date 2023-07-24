One woman's heartwarming journey to meet her online boyfriend in Germany was captured in a popular vlog on TikTok

The vlog showed her excitement as she embarked on a multi-stop flight from South Africa to Frankfurt

Viewers were inspired by her adventurous spirit and were relieved that her online boyfriend turned out to be real

A South African woman travelled to Germany to meet her online boyfriend.

Mzansi woman shares her romantic trip to Germany

The entire experience was captured in a short vlog that quickly gained popularity with an impressive 362 00 views on TikTok.

The vlog showed the woman's excitement as she left her home and made her way to the airport. Her flight had a layover in Nairobi and Amsterdam before reaching her final destination in Frankfurt.

The lady @mom_feminist said their virtual relationship had lasted for five months before they finally met in person.

Young woman's love story inspires TikTok users

The woman's adventurous spirit and willingness to take a chance on love resonated with viewers, who found inspiration in her story.

Netizens were relieved that she wasn't deceived by a catfish and her love story went as planned.

Watch the video below:

Vlog about Germany trip becomes a success with TikTok viewers

@lee-rah said:

"Awww this was beautiful to watch! Please make a separate video on your visa application process hle."

@bee_nice86 wrote:

"Not me thinking I'll see a white man love this so much keep them coming."

@justmatha shared:

"I flew to Denmark to meet mine. Thank God it worked out."

@madlamini_mazizi mentioned:

"I’m smiling ear to ear because I would do this."

@alie_rsa commented:

"This was so beautiful to watch.❤️"

@sethusotheni state:

"Mr Ndzimande is a gone gent love it for him, please."

@imis_mom_gg added:

"Ncaaaw how I love love. I'm out here smiling."

@princy_diva shared:

"You and I have the same liver, I'm talking from experience."

