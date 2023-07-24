A South African woman's aspirations came true as she landed her dream job as an air hostess with Emirates Airlines

A young woman shares news of her becoming an air hostess at Emirates. Images: spycie_mami/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman's dreams took flight as she secured a position as an air hostess with Emirates Airlines.

The news of TikTok user @spycie_mami's achievement quickly spread like wildfire, and Mzansi congratulated her on this remarkable accomplishment. The woman shared a video of her journey to becoming an Emirates air hostess, which was not without challenges. The opportunity to work with the renowned airline known for its world-class service and international reach reflects her commitment to her dream. She faced rigorous training, exhibited exceptional communication skills, and demonstrated unwavering dedication to her dream. Through hard work and perseverance, she soared to new heights and landed the job of her dreams.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulated the young woman on her remarkable achievement

People couldn't contain their excitement as they showered her with well-wishes and heartfelt messages on TikTok. Her inspiring feat has become a beacon of hope for aspiring individuals in South Africa, showcasing that with passion and determination, dreams can take flight and become a reality.

Peeps flocked to the comment section:

@Yazz said:

"Manifesting this."

@Excel1 commented:

"They told me to come back 2 months to my 21 birthday. I can’t wait God."

Pink said:

"Good luck"

@mim commented:

"I don't know you but I am so happy for you, congratulations on your new step love and goodluck to everyone who is waiting for their turn.

@user2269 said:

"Whenever I see these videos I get stressed because I dnt know if I will ever be."

@jenniferclara410 said:

"Congrats girl. I just finished my training.

@bhisham commented:

"Can you explain the steps of the assessment please."

Source: Briefly News