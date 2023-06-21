One woman took to social media after she couldn't believe that her loving boyfriend was actually cheating

The TikTok video of her troubles garnered attention, and people wanted to know the details of what went wrong

People were shocked after witnessing the trouble the woman went through while trying to surprise her man

A woman's efforts to spoil her boyfriend were wasted. This TikTok creator was visibly upset after surprising her boyfriend with her daughter on Father's Day.

The video of the woman's misfortune received over 16,000 likes. The comments were filled with people who wanted to know more about the cheating, and the TikTokker obliged.

South African woman heartbroken after catching bf red-handed while cheating

Videos posted by @feliciaryza show how she felt betrayed. In the clips, the lady was upset as she explained that she visited her boyfriend with her daughter for Father's Day but found him in the arms of another woman instead. Watch the video of her warning below:

Woman's story has TikTok users reeling

Many people are always curious to see videos about people's love problems. This woman's story about being cheated on had many people touched.

Snowy Masinga wrote:

"If your mjolo location is around Midrand, arm yourself and be ready for anything. Askies."

Luceth Nkhensani added:

"Trust me I know.... the guy chose her after 3 months over our 1 year 4 months relationship. it took me 1 full year to heal."

Lira said:

"Still on a healing process. that's happen to me on February 05."

Suppose to be commented:

"God wanted you to find out sooner than later...it hurts but God saved u more years of believing on something that doesn't exist..be brave sisi."

moomathamzwa admitted:

"I'm still healing i found out ngendlela enzima kanjani on the 27 of May 2022 kowomunye phezu komunye."

Wonderful was moved:

"Askies hey, basimane ba winner Yoh."

user8686155698757 felt sorry for her:

"Sorry mamie..hope the baby is not traumatised."

"Phephisa": Woman drives 5 hours to surprise bae, finds out he's been cheating

Briefly News previously reported that most people see cheating as the greatest betrayal when it comes to romantic relationships. And who can blame them after promises of "I love you" and "Together Forever" have been broken?

One woman was left heartbroken after discovering her partner had been unfaithful when she drove five hours to surprise him.

In a video posted by Zamaphemba Nkosazane (@phembar94), she is seen driving a car with a caption that indicates that she embarked on the long journey only to find out that her partner had been up to no good and have her heart broken.

