Iconic South African songbird Lira shared that she recently took a big step after suffering a major stroke

Lira posted pictures to show fans that she worked with MTN to inspire their staff with her story of recovery

The beloved singer detailed how far she's come after she had to learn how to speak all over again

Lira is one of South Africa's most loved vocalists. The musician recently worked with MTN, who wanted to share her story with their employees.

Lira was invited to inspire others by MTN after she suffered a stroke she fully recovered from with a speech impediment. Image

Briefly News reported that Lira told fans she is doing well ever since she got a stroke. Now the Feel Good hitmaker told people that she gave a whole speech after learning how to speak.

Lira details progress after suffering a stroke that affected her speech

Singer Lira took to Instagram to show her fans that she is doing better than ever after learning how to speak again. Lira said she was proud that MTN invited her to get 2023 Career and well-being week.

The musician gave an inspirational speech about her stroke recovery and said that even though she has a speech impediment, she's proud. Lira wrote in a post:

"I love sharing my story and the staff at MTN were so wonderful . Last year this time I was learning to speak, now I can communicate and address groups of people."

Lira supporters inspired by songstress' progress after stroke

Fans commented on Lira's post, where she posted several pictures at the MTN event. Some who attended the inspirational talk commented that Lira was amazing at the event.

ta_wenz said:

"What a moving story and you are carrying it with such ease , positivity, courage and resilience. Truly inspiring."

palesatsibane commented:

"The Y'ello nation loves you and you are Amazing. Wishing you well on your journey to recovery."

photosoulmedia added:

"What are we doing today? Spreading love and feeling good ."

katlie_daisy wrote:

"I’m here for slide 4. Lira you are a powerhouse. I was present in your presentation and it touched us."

omar_sabandora applauded:

"Your journey to recovery is reaching so many of us. Thanks for sharing your experiences. You will be okay. It's overwhelming but manageable experience."

