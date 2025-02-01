Rising star Yolanda Buthelezi opens up about her latest character in SABC1's soapie, Uzalo

The actress recently joined South Africa's most-watched soapie as a nurse, Enzokuhle Makhaya

Buthelezi also discusses starring opposite SA's legend actors, Thembi Nyandeni and Duduzile Ngcobo

'Uzalo' actor Yolanda Buthelezi cherishes being cast alongside veteran actors

Talented actress Yolanda Buthelezi, who plays the role of Enzokuhle stars alongside award-winning actress Thembi Nyandeni in Uzalo.

Buthelezi reveals in an interview with Sowetan that starring opposite Nyandeni and fan-favourite Uzalo actress Duduzile Ngcobo is something she doesn't take for granted.

The 29-year-old actress adds that working with Nyandeni and Ngcobo has been amazing as she feels like they are close friends.

The former Code13 actress adds that the SABC1 soapie is her grandmother's favourite soapie.

'Uzalo' actress Yolanda Buthelezi cherishes being cast alongside Thembi Nyandeni and Duduzile Ngcobo. Image: Uzalo

Uzalo becomes SA's most-watched

The SABC1 soapie, Uzalo was previously announced as the most-watched soapie in South Africa. Twitter user @SayEntrepreneuron, revealed in 2023 that the SABC1 hit how received over five million viewers. The social media user added that Scandal!, Generations, House of Zwide, and Skeem Saam were in the top five in South Africa.

The Twitter user also clarified that Uzalo's 5.9 million viewers were for a single episode, not monthly views.

@BonloDh shared:

"Generations must be after spot 5"

@Teboho_Afrique posted:

"One thing I know is you have nothing to learn from all the above-mentioned TV dramas. In fact, we are consistently fed useless content "

@X_olan1 wrote:

"The people who watch these shows don’t have Twitter."

@JohnVuliGate0 said:

"Scandal and House Of Zwide? And where's The River kanti? "

@afrinoid added:

"Tribalism again. Hey, I'm kidding don't bite me."

