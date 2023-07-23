Thembi Nyandeni won an award at the KZN Film and Television Awards thanks to her impeccable acting talent

The Iconic actress was recognised for her hard work on Uzalo, and she took home a prove from the event honouring Simon Mabunu

Thembi Nyandeni was in attendance at the KZN Award show, and Briefly News was able to snap exclusive pictures of her

A beloved South African actress won an award at the KZN Film and Television Awards. Thembi Nyandeni was awarded for her hard work on a South African show.

Thembi Nyandeni attended and won Best Supporting Actress at the 10th KZN Film and TV Awards. Image: Briefly News/ Instagram/ @therealmkabayi

The actress whose work was recognised at the award event where they were celebrating 10 years of the "Simon Mabunu" Awards. Thembi Nyandeni walked to the carpet before winning for the night.

Thembi Nyandeni recognised for nailing Uzalo role at KZN film and TV awards

Simon 'Mabhunu' Sabela KZN Film & Television Awards gaveThembi Nyandeni the award for Best Supporting Actress in TV for her role in Uzalo as NjiNji Magwaza. The acting veteran looked stunning at the event, where she wore a black number:

South Africans stan Thembi Nyandeni

Many people were happy to see familiar faces at the KZN Film and Television Awards. Briefly News readers had nothing but compliments for the gorgeous actress on a photo of her at the event.

Ntombie Buthelezi gushed:

"Beautiful Mkabayi."

Busisiwe Grootboom said:

"I love this woman with all my heat."

Menzii Ndaba wrote:

"I like this woman, I like to watch her on the screen."

Emmanuel Mabaso commented:

"Wow, She made time out of her so busy schedule and please enjoy her appearance."

Mbusokazulu Umzukulu Ka Mageba. added:

"The legendary Queen."

KZN film and TV awards celebrate 10 years

The latest KZN Filma dn TV Awards were special as they were also celebrating being active for a decade. The event was live-streamed on youtube.

