Gogo Maweni was reportedly fighting to keep the media out of her legal scandals

The controversial sangoma claimed that she is expecting and alluded to not wanting media attention

Mzansi isn't buying Gogo Maweni's story and taunted her for not using her powers to make the case disappear

Word on the street is that Gogo Maweni didn't want the media meddling in her legal drama after she was arrested.

Gogo Maweni apparently targeted the media

In the days following Gogo Maweni's arrest, the controversial sangoma was apparently fighting tooth and nail to hide her case from the tabloids.

According to MDN News, the assault-charged traditional healer wanted to protect her minor children from the negative publicity. Not only that, she also argued that she's expecting, alluding to the negative effects the drama may cause.

Briefly News previously reported on the sangoma's pregnancy, which would be eight months as of January 2025.

With her scandalous case being postponed to 27 January, Gogo Maweni's hopes for privacy are slim to none:

Here's what Mzansi said about Gogo Maweni's plea

Netizens questioned Gogo Maweni gift:

vinniemm trolled:

"A real sangoma wouldn't have been arrested."

_FANofMMA_ teased:

"Lol, either her so-called dlozis have failed her, or this charlatan has finally been exposed."

norma_efi was curious:

"Lol, why didn't she make the case disappear through her so-called powers?"

Nothando_Ro joked:

"Why didn't this gogo turn into an insect and fly away? She must stop trying to hide behind her kids."

Meanwhile, others said the case had nothing to do with her pregnancy:

Mosky_Mothapo posted:

"She should've thought about that before committing those crimes."

Simphiw02617472 said:

"She's mad. We all have children; what do her twins have to do with her case? She's the suspect, finish and klaar."

gokaone wrote:

"If she didn't attempt to stop the media and proceeded with her bail application, she would probably be out on bail by now."

Gogo Skhotheni reacts to Gogo Maweni's arrest

In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared Gogo Skhotheni's cryptic post after her former nemesis was arrested.

The sangoma-turned-DJ posted a chess board indicating a winning move, presumably by her.

Source: Briefly News