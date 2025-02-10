Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni's beef has escalated again despite previously calling a truce on social media

Gogo Skhotheni claims she is living in fear after receiving a threatening email from Gogo Maweni, who allegedly warned her and Tebogo to stop spreading lies

Gogo Skhotheni links the renewed conflict to Maweni's recent arrest for assault, stating she now fears for her and her daughter's safety

The beef between Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni has escalated again despite ironing things out on social media a few weeks ago. The popular sangomas are reportedly at each other's throats again.

Gogo Skhotheni has claimed that Gogo Maweni is threatening her. Image: @gogo_skhotheni and @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni to open a case against Gogo Maweni

It looks like things are getting heated up again between Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni. The two reality TV stars who called a truce during a live video session are fighting again.

Gogo Skhotheni, real name Patricia Tumi Motsoeneng recently revealed that she has been living in fear due to threats from Gogo Maweni. According to TimesLIVE, Gogo Skhotheni revealed during a TikTok Live session that her nemesis Gogo Maweni sent her an email with threats after blocking her on all other platforms. She said part of the email read:

"You and Tebogo stop it with your lies. We will see who will laugh last. You guys are small waters. When I 'catch you' it's over."

Gogo Skhotheni talks about beef with Maweni

Speaking about what reignited their beef, The Venting Podcast host said it might have been Maweni's arrest. She however clarified that Maweni was arrested for assault and not for her alleged murder cases that were shared by Gogo Skhotheni during their heated beef in January. She added:

"Maweni was not arrested for murder, she was arrested for assault. So why is she bringing it up now? Why am I being attacked? What did I do? I can't even take my daughter to school because I am scared for her life. I feel my life is in danger."

Gogo Skhotheni has revealed that she wants to open a case against Gogo Maweni. Image: @gogo_skhotheni and @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

