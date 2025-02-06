Tol Ass Mo appears to have taken back his apology after Gogo Skhotheni refused to accept it

The comedian had a meltdown and once again alluded to his claims that she harmed her late son

Netizens are waiting to see what becomes of the pair's feud, with some hoping they finally let their gifts do the talking

Tol Ass Mo retracted his apology to Gogo Skhotheni. Images: tolassmothegamer, gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Tol Ass Mo has made another U-turn on his unsavoury statements, and after recently apologising for disrespecting Gogo Skhotheni, he even took that apology back too!

Tol Ass Mo blasts Gogo Skhotheni

The feud between Tol Ass Mo and Gogo Skhotheni appears to have escalated, and the comedian has been using his free time to blast Skhotheni on social media.

Having been called out for his vile comments about Skhotheni and her late son, Tol Ass Mo later apologised and acknowledged the damage he caused.

Now, the controversial comedian has taken back his apology and declared war after Skhotheni shot him down and dragged him to hell and back:

"I apologised for speaking the truth. I've apologised enough, Skhotheni, but I can see that you don't take me seriously. I'm doing fine where I am, I'm not a DJ, and we're not age-mates because I see you think that I'm a fool. If you want to be personal, I can be personal too."

Tol Ass Mo had a meltdown after Gogo Skhotheni rejected his apology. Image: tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of the comedian's rant, in which he claimed to have apologised to Skhotheni's ancestors:

"The first WhatsApp I got from her, she was swearing at me. I didn't retaliate; I even apologised to her ancestors."

Meanwhile, Gogo Skhotheni appears to be unmoved by Mo's statements and apology, sending him a clear message to leave her and her late son alone:

Gogo Skhotheni dragged Tol Ass Mo after he spoke ill of her late son. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

"We weren't there in your youth. Leave me alone": Gogo Skhotheni. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Here's what netizens said about Tol Ass Mo's rant

Mzansi wants the sangomas to use their powers to fight, not social media:

whatallabout said:

"This thing of them beefing on social media is not it; they must throw lightning at each other to show their seriousness."

lunathi_dy97575 wrote:

"We ain't gonna see the end of it. Not anytime soon."

MrsMonnica teased Gogo Skhotheni:

"For a Sangoma, she talks too much more than doing action. Do the witchcraft you're known for."

Meanwhile, others suspect that Mo is going through some things:

way_eazy said:

"Tall Ass Mo is going crazy. I love, bro, but he didn't have to use Skhotheni as an example."

Kwenza7ven wrote:

"I think he's not only smoking weed/ cigarettes, there seems to be something more to it. I hope he gets help!"

ayanda_m04 recalled:

"I saw this guy at Olive and Plates, and he was having a manic episode. He is a ticking time bomb, I’m afraid."

Tol Ass Mo addresses fake sangoma allegations

In more Tol Ass Mo updates, Briefly News shared the comedian's rant addressing claims that he's a fake sangoma.

Mo was accused of using the title for clout, in which he suggested that he has had the gift for many years.

