Gogo Skhotheni has reportedly broken her silence after Tol Ass Mo apologised to her

The famous sangoma apparently rejected Mo's apology, saying the comedian was aware of the damage his comments would cause

Meanwhile, netizens also weighed in on the drama Mo caused and called him out on his statements

Gogo Skhotheni reportedly rejected Tol Ass Mo's apology.

It looks like Tol Ass Mo won't get the forgiveness he was hoping for after Gogo Skhotheni left him high and dry.

Gogo Skhotheni responds to Tol Ass Mo'a apology

It wasn't long after Tol Ass Mo issued an apology to Gogo Skhotheni that the sangoma-turned-DJ fired back.

According to FakazaNEWS, Skhotheni rejected Mo's apology, saying he knew exactly what he was doing when he spoke ill of her late son:

"I won’t forgive you, leave my son alone. I'm sure wherever he is, he regrets being my son 'cause every month something bad is said about him. You are not sorry, you knew what you said, leave me alone."

Gogo Skhotheni said she won't forgive Tol Ass Mo for what he said about her son.

She went on to accuse Mo and several others of using Monde Jr to get a rise out of her, only to apologise thereafter:

"I'm sick and tired of people speaking ill about my late son and then apologising when I retaliate. You knew exactly what you said and meant. If you were sorry. You should’ve apologized right after the interview or the following day."

Here's what Mzansi said about Gogo Skhotheni and Tol Ass Mo's feud

Netizens sided with Skhotheni and said Mo's comments were foul:

NoniNhlaks said:

"Talking about her late child was just too messy. You don't do that."

Maphupho_Amahle pleaded:

"Can't people just back off from making comments about kids, mara?"

malusimudau_ wrote:

"I'm more disappointed that the hosts sat there and allowed Mo to talk about someone else's kid in that manner."

Penelope_Makala called Mo out:

"People like being relevant using other people’s names. Mo has been quiet after what happened to him, and now he wants to trend by using other people’s names."

OPChairlady posted:

"Can we allow this lady to mourn her son in peace, please? I hate it when adults behave like kids."

Monde Shange calls out Tol Ass Mo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Skhotheni's estranged husband, Monde Shange, calling out Tol Ass Mo.

Monde blasted the comedian over his vile comments about his wife and late son, saying he crossed the line.

